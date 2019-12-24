|
|
Rochelle (Silver) Lurie, a 40-year resident of Weston, MA, raised in West Hartford, CT, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 after a sudden and courageous battle with Ampullary Cancer. She loved her children, friends and extended family with all her heart. Devoted mother to Joelle, Mark, Charles, and Nathanial Lurie. Loving sister of Andrea Hotes. Dear aunt of Gennifer Lippman & Todd Hotes. A graduate of Vassar College 71, Rochelle spent her junior year studying in France and later earned her Masters from Harvard in 1976. Over 20 years, she built a widely respected private practice which counselled generations of high school students through the college admissions process. Most of all, Rochelle loved spending time with her four children; they surrounded her throughout her final months. She was a member of Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley, MA. Services will be held at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, MA on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 am. Following interment at Beit Olam East Cemetery, 42 Concord Rd., Wayland, MA, shiva will be held at the Lurie residence until sundown on Friday as well as Saturday and Sunday 1-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Donations in Rochelles memory may be made to Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, MA 02481. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors | www. brezniak funeraldirectors.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019