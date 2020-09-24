1/1
Roger K. Hanney Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Kenneth Hanney, Jr., 59, died September 17, 2020, due to complications from diabetes. He was a lifelong resident of Framingham and graduated from Framingham North High School in 1978. He worked at Snap-On Incorporated in Natick for nearly 30 years as a computer machine operator. Roger was predeceased by his father, Roger Hanney and by his sister, Kristen Hanney. He is survived by his mother Lillian (Lawson) Hanney; his sisters, Lianne Manzella and her husband Ron of Framingham, Sharon Derba of Franklin and her longtime boyfriend Fred Vaughn; nieces and nephews, Kenneth and Priscilla Manzella of Framingham, Allison Manzella of Framingham, Eric and Ashley Derba of Townsend, and Nicole Derba of Billerica; two grand nieces, Evalina Manzella of Framingham and Brynn Derba of Townsend; cherished close friend, Theresa Norton of Roslindale. Roger enjoyed many hobbies including reading, music, model making, woodworking, and trains. He also loved a good debate and discussing history. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org/donate or the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org/ donate. Graveside service will be private due to Covid 19. For additional information or to sign the online guestbook please visit: Duckett- Waterman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
9784435777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved