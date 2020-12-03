Rosa Elvira (Galvez) Marrero, 78, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort and surrounded by the love of her family on November 30, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in San Martin Jilotepque, Guatemala on June 28, 1942 the daughter of the late Ruben Galvez and Maria C. (Pineda) Galvez. She was the wife of the late Joaquin O. Marrero who died on August 15, 2008. Rosa was the beloved and devoted mother of Blanca Rojas of Hudson, Juan Luis Lemus of Montreal, Canada, Celso Lemus of Hudson, Jose Lemus of Clinton, Angelica Contreras of Hudson, Victor Lemus of Sterling and Luvia Garcia of Wayland. Sister of Guillermina Perez of Providence, RI and Etelvina Velasquez of Ojai, CA. Also survived by 27 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was the mother of the late of the late Maria Ramos. Rosa came to the United States as a young woman from Guatemala and first resided in Los Angeles, CA and Providence, RI before settling in Wayland almost 30 years ago. She has been a resident of the Cochituate Village Apartments for the last 25 years and has made many lasting friendships. Rosa loved to travel, spend time shopping with her daughters and friends and cherished the time she spent with her family. She was a Christian woman of deep faith and found peace in reading her Bible throughout her lifetime and instilled in her children a positive relationship with God. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew her. At the request of her family all funeral services were private due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. She was laid to rest next to her husband Joaquin in the family lot at Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
.