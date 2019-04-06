|
Roy A. Mudway, 91, formerly of Wayland, died peacefully and comfortably on March 28, 2019 following a period of declining health. He was born on September 17, 1927 the son of the late Percy Holland Mudway and Florence (Garner) Mudway. Roy leaves behind his wife, Betty A. Mudway, sons Michael and Philip, daughter Pamela, daughters-in-law Deborah, Georgia and Barbara and two grandchildren Rachel and David. Roy was born in Birmingham, England and served in the Fleet Air Arm, a division of the British Navy. He attended Birmingham University where he earned his degree and worked at Dunlop Rubber Company as an Electrical Engineer in the Research Department. While there, he met Betty and moved to Canada, working for the Canadian Government in the Naval Department. Later, Roy was employed by High Voltage Engineering Co. of Burlington and he and Betty settled in Wayland. He was also employed by Norton Company and had security clearance to work at Los Alamos. He traveled extensively, which he loved. Roy was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles and followed his soccer teams. He had a wonderful life of 91 years and a marriage of 66 years. Roys life will be remembered with a private family gathering in the upcoming weeks. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019