Samuel Crozier Fleming, 78, died on May 2, 2019 in New London, NH. He was born in Philadelphia on September 30, 1940, and grew up in Wilmington, Delaware. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy (McAdam) Fleming, his son David M. Fleming and his wife, Kara, two grandsons, Aidan L. Fleming and Daniel M. Fleming of Weston, MA, and son Timothy C. Fleming and Katherine Pease of Los Angeles, CA. Sam received a BS in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University and during the start of the Vietnam War served as head of the Balt- imore Army Intelligence Field Office, for which he received The Army Commendation Medal in 1965. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. The Fleming family lived in Weston, MA for 45 years. He was a senior vice president and member of the management group of Arthur D. Little, Inc. and founding president of Arthur D. Little Decision Resources, for which he led the buyout from Arthur D. Little. He served as Chairman and CEO of Decision Resources, Inc., best known for its therapeutically-focused analyses of global pharma- ceutical and biotechnology markets. Decision Resources, Inc. purchased InterStudy Publications, located in St. Paul, MN, and known for its research on the U.S. managed health care industry. Sam served Cornell Univ- ersity as a Presidential Councillor, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Trustee Emeritus, Life Overseer at Weill Cornell Medicine, and emeritus member of the Engineering College Advisory Council. For much of his adult life, Sam focused on the impact of the life sciences revolution on the quality of health care and analyzing the impact of transforming technologies. An advocate for improving the safety and quality of care in hospitals in Boston, he served various institutions as a trustee over a period of decades: as Chairman of the Board of New England Baptist Hospital; Director of the former Pathway Health Network, Inc., Boston; of CareGroup, Inc., a health network which included the Harvard Medical School-affiliated Beth Isreal - Deaconess Medical Center and N.E. Baptist Hospital; and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. He was also a Director of the Picker Institute, which focused on improving health care quality from the patients perspective and The Commonwealth Fund, New York, whose mission is improving health care quality and access to health care. Outside of his interest in education and health care, Fleming served on the Vestry of Trinity Church Boston, Chairman of the Board of of Opinion Research of Princeton, NJ, a member of the board of ImmuLogic Pharmaceutical Corporation, a Corporator of Cambridgeport Bank, Boston, a trustee of the former Standish Ayer and Wood, Boston, later NY Mellon Institutional Funds, Boston, and a member of the board of Charlesbridge Publishing, Watertown, MA. A service will be held at St. Andrews Church, New London, NH, at 1 p.m. on June 1st.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 5 to May 12, 2019