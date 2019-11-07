|
Sheila Rosalyn Deitchman, 78, entered into rest at her home in Wayland. Dear daughter of the late Henry Deitchman and Rhoda (Wolk) Deitchman. Sister of Alan Deitchman of Foxboro, MA and Carolyn Glinn of FL. Sheila earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Radcliffe College, and a Master of Education degree from Harvard Graduate School of Education. She also studied the Torah extensively, completing programs in the Prozdor division of Hebrew College and the Meah program of Hebrew College. A lifelong community advocate, Sheila helped to establish Neighbor to Neighbor, a nonprofit organization that helps local communities combat injustice. She was also a beloved member of Temple Shir Tikva in Wayland for 18 years, where she organized many holiday celebrations and applied her extensive voice training to singing in the Temple choir. A graveside service was held for Sheila on Thursday, November 7, with interment at Hadrath Israel Cemetery, Melrose, MA. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Temple Shir Tikva-Kesher Fund, 141 Boston Post Road, Wayland, MA 01778 or online at shirtikva.org/giving. Arrangements under the direction of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, www. stanetskybrookline.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019