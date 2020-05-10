|
Siu-Shyong 'Sherman' Lin, a longtime resident of Wayland died unexpectedly of a heart attack on April 11, 2020, aged 84. His wife of fifty-three years, Pei-Hui Lin was by his side. He was, above all, devoted to his familyhis wife, his daughters Patricia Lin of Albany, CA and Erica Lin, son-in-law Eric Weissleder and especially his beloved grandchildren, Joshua and Abby all of Sandgate, VT. He is remembered for his value of education, honesty and humility and his smile, laughter, and kindness. Born in Taipei, Taiwan to Cho-Chu Lin and Wei-Jin Pan Lin, his father died when he was nine years old, leaving him, the eldest son, responsible for his family. He earned his Bachelors degree in Economics from National Taiwan University. In 1963, he came to the US for his Masters Degree in Statistics at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville graduating in 1965. After a brief stint at NASA in Huntsville, Alabama, he came to Boston and became a manager of Quality Control in the Safety Razor Division at Gillette Co. He married his wife in 1967. After earning a MBA from MITs Sloan School of Management in 1975, he established and grew Great Ocean Co., a trading company and later on, partnered with his wife to open Pei Lins gift store. For over twenty years, he served as a Director of Auburndale Cooperative Bank (now known as The Village Bank), taking special interest in the Wayland branch. He was also active in the Wayland Business Association. Later in life, he enjoyed trips to Europe and Bermuda. A fall in 2019 required brain surgery but he was delighted to have recovered. His final day was a happy one and included his daily walk. Besides his family, he is survived by many extended relatives and friends. Services private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Siu-Shyong Lin may be made to Newton Wellesley Hospital (Development Office, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462) or Brigham and Womens Hospital (Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116; please designate your donation to the Neurosurgery Department).
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 10 to May 18, 2020