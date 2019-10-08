Home

John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Stephen M. Kutcher

Stephen M. Kutcher Obituary
Stephen M. Kutcher, 31, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of Marie E. Betsy Connolly of Wayland and Elizabeth A. Kutcher of Wakefield, RI. Brother of Meghan Connolly of Wayland and William Kutcher of RI. Steve spent his formative years in Wayland and graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 2007. He has been employed for the past 8 years as a Retail Associate at the US Air Force Exchange in Bedford where he made many friends. Steve had a passion for cars, particularly BMWs. He enjoyed time spent with his family and traveling, especially his trip to England. Memorial Visitations will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), Wayland. For a complete obituary and directions please visit www.johncbryantfunerahome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019
