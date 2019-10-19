|
Susan Shannon (Wilson) Hartmann of Exeter, NH, formerly of Weston, MA died peacefully October 9th at the age of 80. Shannon was born in Jacksonville, FL the daughter of W. Addison and Susan (Shaffer) Wilson. She graduated from The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, PA and Vassar College. She married William Hartmann in 1962. Besides her husband Bill, she is survived by three sons, Eric and his wife Heather Burt of Edgecomb, ME, Ad (Addison) and his wife Cynde of Windham, NH and Will (William C.) and his wife Jeanne of Seattle, WA, sisters Susie of Portola, , CA and Nancy of Conway, MA, two granddaughters, Hannah and Mira, two step-granddaughters, Carrie and Jessica, step-grandson Bill and four step-greatgrandchildren. During their 57 years of marriage, Shannon and Bill lived in Santiago and Valparaiso, Chile, Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany, Zurich, Switzerland, Los Angeles, as well as 38 years in Weston, MA. Throughout her life she was an avid participant in tennis, golf, cross-country and downhill skiing. While in Weston, Shannon was also active in different roles at St. Peters Episcopal Church and Weston Garden Club. She worked various jobs over the years, ending up working 15 years at Wellesley College as a writer in the Office of the President. Upon her retirement she was made an honorary alumna. A Celebration of her Life will take place 2:00-4:00 pm on November 9th at the Boulders campus of RiverWoods, Exeter, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: Harvard Center for Brain Science Support Fund, in honor of Susan Shannon Wilson, 52 Oxford Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019