|
|
Suzette B. McKearney. age 92, died on March 10, 2020, due to multiple causes, surrounded by family at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. She was born in Chicago on Christmas Day, 1927. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. McKearney for 64 years. She leaves three children, Kathleen M. Kelly of West Orange, New Jersey, Peter J. McKearney and his wife Leslie of Brimfield, MA and David McKearney of Eagle, Colorado. Loving grandmother of Amanda Kelly, Leanna Buttner, Jeffrey McKearney, Jamie M. Droskoski and Kevin McKearney. She also leaves four great-grandsons, as well as many nieces and nephews. Suzette attended Rollins College and graduated from Tobe-Coburn School for fashion careers in New York City. She was an active volunteer for the Weston Womens Community League for 40 years. A Funeral Mass was held in St. Julia Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, on Monday, March 16. Interment was in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Expressions of sympathy made to the Elfers Cardiovascular Center at Newton Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462 will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020