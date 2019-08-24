Home

Sylvia A. (Saunders) Hatton, 89 died peacefully and comfortably on August 21, 2019 at Life Care Center of Raynham. She was born in Bangor, Maine on January 12, 1930 to the late Frank G. Saunders and Lillian A. (Perkins) Saunders. Sylvia was wife for 67 years, of the late Robert B. Hatton, Sr. who died on July 5, 2017. She is survived by her four children, Cynthia Spates and her husband Gary; Robert B. Hatton, Jr. and his wife Christine; Judith Gurley and Sandra Sullivan. Grandmother of Rob, Tim, Katie, Lilly, Luke and the late Noel Jr. Sister of Marylou Anderson and Frances Gastfield. Also survived by five great-grandchildren, one niece, and seven nephews. Sylvias children will receive family and friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 am, followed by a Memorial Service celebrating her life at 11:00 am. Both will be held at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (Off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland with the Reverend Rebecca Cho of Community United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Hatton family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Sylvias memory be sent to the Community United Methodist Church, 5 Damon Street, Cochituate Village, Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2019
