Mr. Theodore G. Rand, of Bedford, formerly of Weston and New Hampton, New Hampshire, died peacefully, surrounded by family on October 1, 2019. He was 95. Ted was born in Newton on October 3, 1923, one of three children of the late Charles and Thrina (Bredesen) Rand. He attended Brown and Nichols School and graduated from Newton High School in 1942. He then went to work for the engineering department of the Waltham Watch Co. before he enlisted in the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division (Ski Troops) to train in the Colorado Rockies. During the war he engaged in heavy combat in the Northern Apennine Mountains of Italy. After the war he returned home and while waiting to enroll at Bowdoin College he joined the faculty of the Middlesex School in Concord. It was during this time that he would meet Lucy Richardson, who was teaching in the preschool program at Ten Acre School in Wellesley. The pair were married on June 6, 1948 in First Parish Church of Weston. Ted then entered Bowdoin College and he and Lucy lived in Brunswick, Maine until his graduation in 1951. They then moved back to Needham, where Ted joined the faculty of the Dexter School in Brookline and they began raising a family. During this time period of their lives, Ted became the owner and director of The Hemlocks Camp for Boys in New Hampton, New Hampshire. He and Lucy ran the camp for eighteen summers together. In 1955 they moved to Weston and in the summer of 1968, Ted was appointed Headmaster at the Meadowbrook School in Weston. Ted's deep commitment to elementary education led to his becoming a trustee of the Tower, Nashoba-Brooks, and Charles River Schools and a corporate member of the Cardigan Mountain School. Both Ted and Lucy were active in The First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Weston where they taught Sunday School and Ted enjoyed singing in the choir. One of Ted's passions was woodworking and he always had a shop at home and at work. Both Ted and Lucy were interested in conservation and historic preservation. Ted served on the Board of Land's Sake and volunteered at the Golden Ball Tavern Museum in Weston. Ted and Lucy also enjoyed attending the theater and concerts whenever possible. Ted's calling in life was certainly teaching, mentoring and shaping the lives of the children he taught throughout his career. He began a tradition at the Meadowbrook School on every Friday afternoon before leaving for the weekend, when students lined up at the door and he would say goodbye to each of them with a firm handshake and a look in the eyes. He had a great sense of humor, and was loving, patient, kind and generous. He enjoyed sending letters and cards to family, friends, coworkers and students on birthdays and special occasions. His beloved wife, Lucy (Richardson) Rand died in 2014 and he is survived by his children, Amy MacDonald (Paul) of New Hampton, New Hampshire, Jonathan C. Rand (Meg) of Laconia, New Hampshire and Faith B. Rand (Brian Donahue) of Weston; his grandchildren, Jennifer C. Rand, Nicholas P. MacDonald (Madeline), Charles F. Rand, Liam Rand Donahue and Maggie Rand Donahue; his great-grandchild, Fox MacDonald; his sister-in-law, Laura Richardson Payson and is also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families. He was also the brother of the late Stuart Charles Rand and Gladys 'Randy' Marshall. Family and friends will honor and remember Ted's life by gathering for his memorial service in the First Parish Church of Weston, 349 Boston Post Road, Weston on Saturday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Meadowbrook School of Weston, 10 Farm Road, Weston, MA 02493. To share a memory please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019