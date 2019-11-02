|
Theresa C. (Kao) Yao, 87, died peacefully in the comfort of her family at her residence on October 28, 2019. She was born in Shjiashuang, Hebei China on September 13, 1932 the daughter of the late Thomas Hoa Kao and Marie (Lee) Kao. She was the wife of the late Paul Cheng Yao who died on January 11, 2006. Theresa was the devoted mother of Bernadette Yao McEachern and her husband Michael of Boston and David Yao and his wife Ann of New Hampshire. Also survived by four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Theresa resided in Weston for 50 years and for the past 9 years in Wayland. For many years, she was a Lecturer at Wellesley College prior to retiring. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 oclock at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road (Rt. 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Yao family lot in Linwood Cemetery in Weston. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests gifts in Theresas memory may be sent to Good Shepherd Parish, Church office, 99 Main St, Wayland, MA 01778. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019