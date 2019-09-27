|
Una Hayes Fleischmann passed away peacefully on September 23rd, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1927 and grew up in Middletown and Peekskill, New York. Una was an airplane spotter from the roof of Peekskill High School during World War II. She attended Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia, and then moved to New York City where she was on the fashion staff of Harper's Bazaar and Seventeen Magazine. Una married Gustav Fleischmann III on June 2, 1951. After a brief stint in Minneapolis, MN, Una and Gus settled in Weston, MA in 1954 where they raised their family. Una worked for many years as the Assistant to the Superintendent of the Weston Public Schools, retiring in 1993. Earlier she had been a member of the Weston School Committee. She also volunteered for many years at the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Weston Council on Aging, the Weston Public Library, and the Weston Community League. She was a member of the Altar Guild at Saint Peter's Church in Weston, the League of Women Voters, the Friendly Society of Weston, and the Weston Garden Club. Una was also an avid traveler, a voracious reader and marvelous gardener. She was interested in and touched the lives of everyone with whom she came in contact. Una was predeceased by her mother, Victoria Kachergis Hayes, and her father, William J. Hayes. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gustav Fleischmann, and her three children and five grandchildren: Susan and her husband, William Erickson, and their children Timmons and his wife, Kaila Saxe, and Bennett; Katharine Hayes Fleischmann and her children, Kayla and Christian Bruce; Gustav Fleischmann IV and his wife, Sandra, and their son Patrick. She is also survived by her two siblings and eight nieces and nephews: Jeanne Hayes Coyne and her six children and William Hayes, and his wife, Joan Hayes, and their two children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weston Council on Aging, 20 Alphabet Lane, Weston, MA 02493 or the Weston Public Library, 87 School Street, Weston, MA 02493. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Weston, MA on Sunday, October 6th at 2:30 p.m. followed by a reception at the church. For online guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneral Home.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019