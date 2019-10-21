|
Virginia S. Keyes, 93, died October 10, 2019 in Brunswick, Maine Virginia Mae Stevens was born on farmland in Weston, MA in 1926. From an early age Ginny adored her two older brothers, and her athletic abilities allowed her to keep pace with them through a childhood filled with outdoor activities. After graduating from Weston High School, Ginny continued her education at Sargent College where she studied physical education. Canoeing, tennis, and enjoyment of nature led to her introduction to Stanley Keyes of Auburndale (Newton), and their eventual marriage in 1950. Parenthood soon followed, and Ginny became a full-time homemaker and mother to her sons Weston and Lloyd. After Weston and Lloyd were born, Ginny and Stan built their family home in Wayland, where children Brad, Judith, and Kenneth (Ken) completed the family. With summers spent in Casco Bay in Maine, and winters spent in Wayland, Ginny became a devoted gardener | her carefully planned mixed shrub borders in Wayland are still particular standouts. Ginny's love of sports continued throughout her life both as a participant (especially in golf and tennis) as well as a spectator (she and Stan hugely enjoyed the Larry Bird years of the Boston Celtics as season ticket holders.) Ginny was also a dedicated Patriots fan. But her strongest allegiance was to tennis; Ginny never willingly missed a game of any of the major tournaments, and could speak knowledgeably about the strong and weak points of any of the players. Ginny was a devoted friend from an early age, and spoke often about the friends she loved even when communication became less frequent. At 93, Ginny was still in touch with friends from her high school days, her golf and tennis partners, friends from the Happy Hollow neighborhood, gardening friends, travel friends, Maine renters who grew to be friends over the years, and others who she came to know. Her interest in books, gardening, sports, and hearing and sharing details of family made her an easy conversationalist, and a welcomed and enthusiastic companion on outings. Her sense of connection to those she loved continued throughout her life, as she treasured re-reading letters her brothers had written to her during their service in the War, and loved looking through old photographs and sharing the memories they brought alive. And Ginny truly enjoyed outings and loved to travel. From annual swings through the south and Florida, to multi-country cruises | drives in Maine to Caribbean island visits with friends, Ginny was an engaged and willing travel companion. Ginny was particularly fond of all things English (she was proud of her English ancestry), and loved to remind others that she and Queen Elizabeth II shared a birth year. Ginny's travel slowed as her knee problems increasingly limited her mobility, but she continued to enjoy travel photos sent to her by friends and family. Throughout her life, Ginny played a strong and active role in the lives of her family, and the loss of her influence will be great. Ginny leaves her husband of 69 years, Stanley, her children Weston (and his wife Penny), Lloyd, Brad (and his wife Susan), Judy, and Ken (and his wife Anne.) She also leaves nine grandchildren (Amanda Bailey, Bennett, Forrest, Brad Allen, Justin (Jas), Nathan, Tyler, Larkin and Madagan), their spouses, and one great-grandchild, Lyla Rose.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019