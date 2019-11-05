|
Warren S. Daniel, A.I.A. died of mesothelioma on October 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Beverley Armsden Daniel; his three kids, Julia, Audrey, and Ben; his two brothers, John and wife Julie from Northampton; Roger and wife Jennifer from Danville, KY; brother-in-law Gary from Durham CT; one niece and six nephews. His sister, Nancy, died in 2017 and his infant daughter, Rebecca, died in 1977. The Daniel family is grateful to have had Warren as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Beverley and Warren knew within moments of meeting that they would become the most significant person in each others life. They grew together, and Warren became Beverleys rock, her constant entertainment, and her great love. As a father, he was supportive in encouraging his children to explore their own interests and strengths and also taught them how vital it is to have fun in life. As an avid swimmer, he loved teaching them to swim in Dudley Pond and body-surf at beaches all over New England. He could barely catch his breath with laughter while performing his neighborhood and family magic shows as "Le Grande War-ren. As the second of four children, Warren cherished his relationships with his brothers and sister, and these bonds grew from childhood hijinks to supporting each other as their own families grew. His dependable and unconditional love for his family will be deeply missed, but will live on through these memories and his boundless impact. Warren will be remembered by so many for his outgoing nature, biting wit, deep curiosity, and seemingly endless knowledge. He achieved a delicate balance of laughter and deep connection through his hilarious banter, fascinating anecdotes, Red Sox trivia, and his genuine interest in the person before him. On many of Warrens treasured camping trips, his family would find him wandering the campsites to "jawbone" with fellow campers, and his recent work with Meals on Wheels echoed that warm interest in others. Warren valued those in his life immensely and throughout the years built an incredible community of friends. He shared an individual bond with each of them, who then had the fortune of laughing with, learning from, and sharing with a sidesplitting, clever, and truly caring person. Warren was also a creative and brilliant artist. He utilized his talents to become a visionary architect. He was captivated by how people use the space around them, and would always ponder the structures around him. During their travels, Warren would talk with Beverley about the local architecture with a genuine fascination and incredible wealth of knowledge. Warren designed residences, historical renovations, including working on Quincy Market early in his career, and commercial and religious complexes. When Warren broke into the niche market of golf clubhouse design, he discovered a new passion in golf, as well as the perk of playing golf in the name of "field work." Warrens creative curiosity extended far beyond his talents as an architect, as he was also a passionate music fan and enjoyed all visual arts, especially film and photography. The son of Elizabeth Saeger of Concord and Jack Daniel of Nottingham, England, Warren was raised in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. He attended Hobart College from 1966 to 1970, during which time he met Beverley. He then moved to Providence, RI to study architecture at RISD. Through the late 1970s, he worked at firms in Boston and in 1982 started his own practice, which he managed for 37 years. Warren and Beverley lived in North Easton and in Wayland since 1986. In the last several years, they travelled extensively, including a 7-week camping trip to National Parks in the West, and Oversea Adventure Tours in Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Morocco. Warren also had particular joy playing in EMass Senior Softball this year. A life well-lived. Warrens memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Parish in Wayland, 50 Cochituate Rd, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACLU, Friends of Wayland Council on Aging, First Parish Church in Wayland, or Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ). Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019