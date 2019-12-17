|
|
Elisabeth Wendy Kurth Wrean passed away peacefully at home in the company of loving family and friends on December 11, 2019. Wendy was born November 8, 1937 in Mequon, Wisconsin to Katherine (Ehrler) and Herbert Kurth. She graduated from Milwaukee-Downer High School, attended Smith College, married Bill Wrean, then earned a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin while raising 4 children under 6 years old. Wendy developed a passion for art after moving to Weston in 1968. She studied at the deCordova Museum in Lincoln, MA. She sculpted clay then stone. She earned numerous awards for her work including the Masters Award from the Copley Society of Art. She also served on several boards including the New England Sculptors Association. When advancing age made it difficult to work in stone, Wendy turned to watercolors. A collection of her paintings is currently on exhibit at the First Parish Church in Weston. Wendy was much loved and will be missed by her partner Mel Rines, her former husband Bill Wrean, her children Katherine Wrean (and Jay Chandler) of Marlborough, MA, Jeanne Swen (and John) of Cranston, RI, Jenny Wrenson (and David Singley) of St Paul, MN, and Will Wrean (and Kate) of Weston, MA. She was the proud grandmother of Nathan, Jenna, Mariel, Jason, Erin, Dylan, Colin, Evelyn, Kacie, Liam and Ashley. And proud great grandmother of Charlie, Sophie, Brett, Oliver, Isabel and Tevi. She will also be missed by her loving sister Tineka Kurth of Minneapolis, MN. A Celebration of Wendys life will be held at the First Parish Church, 349 Post Rd, Weston on Sunday December 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Cheerful attire welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to: Unitarian Universalist Urban Ministry, John Eliot Square, 10 Putnam Street, Roxbury, MA 02119
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019