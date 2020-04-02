|
William Brooks (Bill) formerly of Wayland, MA and most recently Boynton Beach, Florida, died peacefully in his sleep on March 30, 2020. Mr. Brooks was born in Boston, MA on July 19, 1936. He had a long and successful career at US Trust Company in Boston where he retired as the company's CFO and most recently was on the Board of Directors of FCA Corp, a real estate investment trust based out of Texas. He was also on the Finance Committee and Strategic Planning Committee at the Community of Aberdeen in Boynton Beach, FL. Bill raised his family in Wayland, MA where he coached youth baseball and was a director on the Town of Wayland Recreation Commission. He was an avid Boston sports fan and had season tickets to the Bruins and Patriots and loved watching his children play sports in youth programs (including many early mornings at the Natick Hockey Arenas), high school, and college. He also enjoyed going to Old Orchard Beach in Maine in the summers to spend time with his entire family. During his retirement years, he took up golf and played as much as he could with his Aberdeen friends. Bill grew up in Brookline, MA, and was a star baseball player, attended Brookline High School where he was well known for earning a near-perfect score on his Math SAT and subsequently attended Oberlin College in Ohio. He is survived by his wife Carol Brooks of Boynton Beach, Florida. He was the father of four children - Judi Broderick (predeceased), James Brooks of Old Greenwich, CT, Steven Brooks of Sudbury, MA, and Doug Brooks of Oradell, NJ. He is also survived by his sister, Berta Axelrad of Boston, MA, brother-in-law Al Axelrad of Boston, MA, sister-in-law Arlene Rome of Gardner, MA, daughters-in-law Helen Brooks of Old Greenwich, CT, Lissa Brooks of Sudbury, MA, and Beth Brooks of Oradell, NJ, and son-in-law Patrick Broderick of Orlando, FL. Mr. Brooks is also survived by nine grandchildren - Kirstie Brooks of Norwalk, CT, Jessica Brooks of Brookline, MA, Daniel Broderick of Orlando, FL, Luke Broderick of Orlando, FL, Leah Broderick of Orlando, FL, Kaitlin Brooks of Sudbury, MA, Jason Brooks of Sudbury, MA, Jake Brooks of Oradell, NJ, and Matthew Brooks of Oradell, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020