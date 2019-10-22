|
|
Professor Emeritus Woodie Flowers, innovator in design and engineering education, dies at 75. Professor Flowers SM 68, MEng 71, PhD 73, the Pappalardo Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering, Flowers' passion for design and his infectious kindness have impacted countless engineering students across the world. Flowers was instrumental in shaping MIT's hands-on approach to engineering design education, first developing teaching methods and learning opportunities that culminated in a design competition for class 2.70, now called 2.007 (Design and Manufacturing I). This annual MIT event, which has now been held for nearly five decades, has impacted generations of students and has been emulated at universities around the world. Flowers expanded this concept to high school and elementary school students, working to help found the world-wide FIRST Robotics Competition, which has introduced millions of children to science and engineering. Born in 1943, Flowers was reared in Jena, Louisiana. Flowers received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Louisiana Tech University in 1966. After graduating, he spent a summer as an engineering trainee for the Humble Oil Company before enrolling in MIT for graduate school. As Flower's academic career progressed, his wife, Margaret acted as a partner in everything he did. Early in their marriage, when Flowers was just starting out at MIT, she worked to support their family financially. Later in life, she left her own career to partner with Flowers on his work in FIRST. Over the past three decades, FIRST Robotics has grown into a global movement serving 660,000 students from over 100 countries each year. It provides scholarship opportunities totaling over $80 million available to FIRST high school students. Flowers' mantra of "gracious professionalism", a trademarked term he coined early on to describe the celebration of competitive spirit combined with the desire to lift everyone up, remains at FIRST's core. At MIT, he served as head for the systems and design division in the Department of Mechanical Engineering in the early 1990s and was named Pappalardo Professor of Mechanical Engineering in 1994. While Flowers retired in 2007, he remained an active member of the MIT community as professor emeritus up until his death. Throughout his career, Flowers received numerous awards and accolades for his vast contributions to engineering education. The American Society of Mechanical Engineers honored him with both the Ruth and Joel Spira Outstanding Design Educator Award and the Edwin F. Church Medal. At MIT Flowers received the J.P. Den Hartog Distinguished Educator Award and was recognized as a Margaret MacVicar Faculty Fellow for his teaching's profound influence on students. Flowers was elected to the National Academy of Engineering and served as a distinguished partner and a member of the President's Council at Olin College of Engineering. Flowers is survived by his beloved wife Margaret Flowers of Weston, Massachusetts, his sister, Kay Wells of St. Augustine, Florida, his niece Catherine Calabria, also of St. Augustine, his nephew, David Morrison of Arlington, Virginia, as well as generations of grateful and adoring students. Memorial donations to FIRST and memories of Flowers may be delivered via this website: https://give.firstinspires.org/campaign/woodie-flowers-memorial/c234741 or mailed to FIRST c/o Director Dia Stolnitz, 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, New Hampshire, 03101.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019