|
|
Yolande Bellemans-Reid passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 82. Yolande was born on March 2, 1937, in Tollembeek, Belgium to Louis and Joanna Bellemans. Yolande had a bright, curious, and adventurous soul. She was the first in her family to attend university, graduating from the Catholic University of Leuven in 1959 with a degree in laboratory technology. In 1964, Yolande accepted the invitation of a Belgian doctor to work at Mass General Hospital in Boston. She quickly found a place in the international community in Cambridge where she made lifelong friends from all over the world, including Jerome Reid, from Barbados, to whom she was married for nearly thirty years. Together, they raised a family in Wayland, where Yolande reinvented herself many times over. She became a full-time mother to daughters Karen, Kim, and Dawn, sharing her love with her stepson Jerry as well. She re-entered the workforce at the Weston Racquet Club and later became the owner of a Century 21 Real Estate franchise serving Wayland, Weston, and Sudbury. All the while, Yolande entertained and invited people into her home: all the children in the neighborhood for home-made Belgian pancakes; all her international friends for legendary laughter-filled feasts. She loved to travel, particularly to Belgium, Barbados, and Isle au Haut, Maine. She relished local experiences like riding the island buses in Barbados. She always wanted to be with people. When she retired from real estate, she returned to the Weston Racquet Club to do so. Above all, Yolande was known for her generosity and hospitality. Yolande was preceded in death by her father, Louis, mother, Joanna, brother, Michel, and former husband, Jerome. She is survived by her daughters, Karen, Kim, and Dawn, her stepson, Jerome Jr., her daughter-in-law Lily, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Sean and Sydney, her nieces Mia, Els, Ann, and Karin, and many relatives across the globe. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Weston Community Center, 20 Alphabet Ln, Weston, MA 02493. A sharing of memories lead by her daughters will occur from 11:30 - 12:15. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living 277 Elliot Street, Newton Upper Falls, MA 02464 Or , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019