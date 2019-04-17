|
Agnes A. (Hubert) Schoenfeld, of St. Patricks Manor, Framingham formerly of Wellesley, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. John F. Schoenfeld. Loving mother of Ann A. Croke of Quincy, Catherine Eckart and her husband David of Walpole, John F. Schoenfeld Jr. and his wife Wendy of Wellesley, Joseph M. Schoenfeld and his wife Melissa of Wilmington, DE, and the late Elizabeth F. Schoenfeld, and Agnes A. Ketchen and her surviving husband Scott of Winthrop, ME. Sister of Mary Knollmeyer of St. Louis, MO, and Urban Hubert of Northville, MI. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Monday, April 22 from 10:30-11:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Agnes memory to the Huntingtons Disease Society of America, 505 8th Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019