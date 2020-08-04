Alfred A. Adams III, 'Trippi' of Wellesley, MA, Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Charlotte, NC died peacefully at his home in North Carolina, at age 84, on May 8, 2020. Trippi is survived by his daughter Holliday Adams of Charlotte, NC, his son Alfred A. Adams IV of Travelers Rest, SC, his sister Beatrice Adams Miller of Wellesley, MA, his first wife Sandy Snow Adams of Westwood, MA, and nieces, nephews, and many devoted friends. Trippi was a graduate of Belmont Hill School 54 and Harvard College 58. Trippi was in Real Estate in the Boston area and in South Florida. He gave so much to the Ft. Lauderdale Humane Society, and was a member of, and President in 92, of the Ft. Lauderdale Rotary Club. He supported several causes including the St. Cloud Indian School, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the ASPCA. Trippi loved the sea, his friends, Jazz, travel, and was an avid reader. Trippi had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh, and had an engaging smile. Services are postponed until the Fall due to the corona virus.



