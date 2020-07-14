Alice B. Robinson 95, a retired Professor of History at Wellesley College and a long-time Wellesley resident, died peacefully on July 8 at Linda Manor Extended Care in Leeds, MA. She was born Alice Miriam Birmingham in 1924 in Manlius, NY, the second child of Anna Aungst Birmingham and Carl Prescott Birmingham. She is survived by her children, Betsy Colburn Mirkovic and husband Lee, of Shirley, Janet Colburn Bush and husband Booker, of Northampton, Nancy Colburn, of Bedford, and Ted Colburn and wife Celeste Huber, of Leominster; grandchildren Daniel Bush and wife Syrisa, Eliot Bush, and Kanya and Adam Colburn; and Dan and Syrisas children Kassandra, Kylie and Kaleb, all of whom she loved dearly and in whose lives she was an important presence. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Philip Birmingham, and former husband Charles Colburn. Alice had a happy childhood in rural Norfolk and Newtonville. A gifted student with a lively intelligence, she was excited to follow in her mothers footsteps when accepted at Wellesley College, enrolling as a member of the class of 1946. Initially intending to study economics, she soon decided that history was the discipline that best described human society in all of its aspects. While at Wellesley she formed many lifelong friendships, and she remained involved with the college for the rest of her life. Alice received a Wellesley Trustees Scholarship in 1946, and earned her M.A. in history from Radcliffe in 1947. She sought a high-school teaching position but, finding the field largely closed to married women, she returned to the History Department of her alma mater as a part-time instructor in 1947. In the mid-1950s, while teaching full-time and with two young daughters, she pursued further graduate studies at Radcliffe, receiving a Ph.D. in 1957 for her work on the paradoxes of liberalism, including the role of women, in mid-Victorian England. Alice remained on the Wellesley faculty for 46 years, advancing to Full Professor by 1967. She served several terms on the Admissions Committee and as Chair of the History Department, and on other committees and boards. She taught courses including the Modern European History survey, Historiography, and various periods in English history, including a popular seminar that incorporated the PBS TV series on the five wives of Henry the VIII as materials for comparison with contemporary documents from the period. A dedicated teacher, she always made time for her students and was especially proud when they went on to graduate work. Following her retirement in 1992, she continued to serve the college in various ways and enjoyed travel both within the United States and abroad. A staunch liberal, Alice was a lifetime advocate for civil rights and progressive causes and candidates, and a founder and lifelong supporter of the Wellesley A Better Chance (ABC) program. In the mid 1990s she joined the Wellesley Unitarian Universalist Society, where she made many friends. In addition to her family and intellectual and progressive interests, she loved bright colors and was a talented interior decorator. Up to age 90 she also enjoyed gatherings with her several book clubs. Her family abundantly thanks the staff and management at Linda Manor for the wonderfully kind and supportive care they provided to Alice in the last three years of her life. Plans are being discussed for a memorial service when it will be safe to gather. Donations in Alices memory may be given to Wellesley College or the Wellesley ABC program.



