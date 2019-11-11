|
Alice D. Campbell, of Needham, went to the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was at home, surrounded by family, as she wished. Predeceased by her husband, John E. Campbell and her son, Robert. Survived by Stephen and Susan Campbell, southern daughter Vicki Childers, Janet and Tom Milek and Carol and William Beggs. Third generation includes Jennifer Campbell and Allison Beggs. Alice was also predeceased by her sister, Barbara Goodman and brother, Leo Dunn. Her extended family number over one hundred and cover the country and beyond. She was a quiet blessing to all of us. Funeral from the George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham, on Friday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bart- holomew Church, Needham at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. If you wish, donations may be made to Rosie's Place or St. Francis House, both of Boston. For directions and guest book, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019