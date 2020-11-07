Allon Lovelace Holloway Pierce, 97, of Falmouth ME, Wellesley and Dover MA., died peacefully with family at home at Falmouth House at Oceanview on October 30, 2020. Allon was born to Charles and Frances (Fuller) Holloway III, on August 27, 1923 in Worcester, MA. Allon spent her childhood in West Newton, MA until attending Stoneleigh-Burnham School graduating in 1941, then graduating from Bradford College in 1943 and from Katherine Gibbs School in 1944. On June 7, 1947 she married George Pierce, from Newton. In 1949 they settled in Wellesley, MA where they raised their 3 children Wendy, Lonnie and Bruce. During this time, she developed her lifelong passion-golf! Her strong commitment to golf included serving for several years as the treasurer of the Womans Golf Association of MA. She won many club and inter-club tournaments. Highlights were winning her division at the state level and a hole-in-one on the 3rd hole at Wellesley Country Club. She continued to play golf until her hip replacement at 92. She also enjoyed skiing and competing in bowling and curling. In 2005, two years after the loss of her husband, Allon relocated to Falmouth ME to be closer to her daughter Wendy. She then pursued her new love of travel, taking her children to many places around the world, including Russia, Keukenhof Gardens in Holland, European river cruises and a long desired Alaskan cruise. Her pursuit of excellence did not stop at sports. Her crewel masterpiece won first place in a competition, as did her many needlepoint pieces and Nantucket baskets. Knitting and perfect needlepoint continued to keep her hands busy until near the end of her life. Her family and friends are richly blessed to have so many treasures made by her for all to cherish. Allon is survived by her 3 children, Wendy Kellett, Allon (Lonnie) Blackwell, and Bruce Pierce; their spouses Bud, Bill and Suzanne respectively; grandchildren, Jessica Kellett, Melissa Blackwell Pierson, Jennifer Blackwell Balling, Hannah and Reece Pierce, and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces & nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her husband George, her siblings Charles Holloway lll and Patricia Tucker, and 2 grandchildren, Allon Blackwell Jacobson and William A. Blackwell lll. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she will be buried in a private family service next to her beloved husband of 56 years, George. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Allons memorial page, or to share an online condolence, visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd, Norton, MA 02766 774-430-9090, or the American Heart Association
.