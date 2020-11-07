1/
Allon Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allon Lovelace Holloway Pierce, 97, of Falmouth ME, Wellesley and Dover MA., died peacefully with family at home at Falmouth House at Oceanview on October 30, 2020. Allon was born to Charles and Frances (Fuller) Holloway III, on August 27, 1923 in Worcester, MA. Allon spent her childhood in West Newton, MA until attending Stoneleigh-Burnham School graduating in 1941, then graduating from Bradford College in 1943 and from Katherine Gibbs School in 1944. On June 7, 1947 she married George Pierce, from Newton. In 1949 they settled in Wellesley, MA where they raised their 3 children Wendy, Lonnie and Bruce. During this time, she developed her lifelong passion-golf! Her strong commitment to golf included serving for several years as the treasurer of the Womans Golf Association of MA. She won many club and inter-club tournaments. Highlights were winning her division at the state level and a hole-in-one on the 3rd hole at Wellesley Country Club. She continued to play golf until her hip replacement at 92. She also enjoyed skiing and competing in bowling and curling. In 2005, two years after the loss of her husband, Allon relocated to Falmouth ME to be closer to her daughter Wendy. She then pursued her new love of travel, taking her children to many places around the world, including Russia, Keukenhof Gardens in Holland, European river cruises and a long desired Alaskan cruise. Her pursuit of excellence did not stop at sports. Her crewel masterpiece won first place in a competition, as did her many needlepoint pieces and Nantucket baskets. Knitting and perfect needlepoint continued to keep her hands busy until near the end of her life. Her family and friends are richly blessed to have so many treasures made by her for all to cherish. Allon is survived by her 3 children, Wendy Kellett, Allon (Lonnie) Blackwell, and Bruce Pierce; their spouses Bud, Bill and Suzanne respectively; grandchildren, Jessica Kellett, Melissa Blackwell Pierson, Jennifer Blackwell Balling, Hannah and Reece Pierce, and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces & nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her husband George, her siblings Charles Holloway lll and Patricia Tucker, and 2 grandchildren, Allon Blackwell Jacobson and William A. Blackwell lll. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she will be buried in a private family service next to her beloved husband of 56 years, George. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Allons memorial page, or to share an online condolence, visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd, Norton, MA 02766 774-430-9090, or the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved