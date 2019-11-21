|
Ann M. (Nigro) Carll, of Raymond, ME formerly of Ashland and Needham, passed away, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Carll. Loving mother of Steven P. Carll of Raymond, ME and Dennis P. Carll of Penngrove, CA. Grandmother of Nathaniel W. Carll, Courtney L. Lilly, Nicholas Carll and Megan Carll. Great-grandmother of Emmet, James, Mechatia and Baker. Sister of the late Lawrence, Francis, Rocco, Dominic Nigro and Josephine Parker. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Needham on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the . Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019