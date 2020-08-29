Ann Marie (Sullivan) Yacek of Wellesley, August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Chester W. Yacek, Jr. for 69 years. Loving mother of Chester W. Yacek, III and his wife Susan of Marstons Mills, Sharon A. MacPherson and her husband Douglas of Medway, and Doglas A. Yacek and his wife Wendy of Austin, TX. Grandmother of Kirsten, Brady, Heather, Douglas, Abbott, Douglas, Andrew, Evan, and Adam. Great-grandmother of Nate, Brady, and Aiden. Sister of the late Margaret Feeley, Marion Hennessey, Buddy, Jack, William, and Arlene Sullivan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann Marie was an active parishioner of St. Pauls Church, a member of the Wellesley Postcomers Club, several Bridge Clubs, & the Nehoiden Golf Club. A private visitation will be held at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt. 16) WELLESLEY, on Tuesday, Sept. 1 followed by a private Funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Wellesley. Private interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ann Maries memory to St. Pauls Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
.