Anne Elizabeth Osborn, age 27, passed away in Waltham, MA on November 28, 2019. Anne was the cherished daughter of David and Lesley Osborn of Weston, MA. She is survived by her parents and her beloved brother Scott. Anne succumbed to the mental illness of Borderline Personality Disorder and its complications. Anne graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, ME, where she was a competitive snowboarder, and attended St Andrews University in Scotland and Harvard Extension School. Anne will be remembered for her quick wit, infectious smile, caring nature and love of travel. A private service will be held on the morning of Saturday, December 14th followed by a Celebration of Annes Life for friends and family at noon at Weston Golf Club in Weston, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Gunderson Personality Disorders Institute at McLean Hospital online at https://give mclean.partners.org or by mailing your gift to McLean Hospital Mail Stop 126, Belmont, MA 02478-1064. Please reference Anne Osborn in the comments section of the donation site, or with your gift. For online guestbook, gf doherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2019