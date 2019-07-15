|
Anne Gord, aged 57, of Wellesley Massachusetts, died peacefully at home with family and friends by her side on June 25th, 2019 after spending several years fighting the effects of a brain tumor. Anne will be remembered by all who knew her for her infectious energy and quick wit, especially by recipients of her many long and always entertaining emails and letters. She also loved reading and participated in a book club for many years. Anne had a passion for gardening and loved learning about plants, conquering weeds, and feeding the birds who made their homes nearby. She loved cooking and spent long periods poring over her library of cookbooks, planning wonderful meals and baking projects. Most of all, Anne loved spending time with loved ones. The central focus of her life was caring for her family, which included countless pets. Anne was a tireless volunteer in the community. She was an active member of the Upham PTO and served as its treasurer for two years. Anne greatly enjoyed her membership in the Wellesley Service League, serving on the executive board as the administrative officer during her final year and, later, as a sustaining director. Anne was also an enthusiastic and committed volunteer every year at the Food Pantrys Scouting for Food drive. She is survived by her husband Ben, her children Sarah, Sam, and Andrew, and brother Brian Cleveland. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers please direct donations to the National Brain Tumor Society (www.braintumor.org).
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from July 15 to July 22, 2019