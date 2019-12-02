|
Anne M. (Sullivan) Brennan, of Needham, November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lester J. Brennan. Loving mother of Celine M. Flinn and her husband Thomas J. of Norfolk formerly of Needham, Janet M. Leonard and her husband James of Osterville formerly of Needham, Daniel O. Brennan of Needham, and the late Maryann Klinke. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., Needham on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Tuesday, December 3, from 4 - 7p.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Anne's memory to the Redemptorist Fathers Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120 or to the Activity Fund at the Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley, MA 02481. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019