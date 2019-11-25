|
Arlene Black Mollo of Falmouth, Mass., formerly of Norwood and Wellesley passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter J. Mollo for more than 50 years. Loving mother of Jane Singh and her husband Prem of Westwood and Sarah Zengo and her husband Christopher of Medfield. Cherished grandmother of Julian and Catie Singh and Jack and Molly Zengo. Devoted sister of Paula Kelter and her husband Col. Robert Kelter of MD, David Black and his wife Marilyn of Bedford, Steven Black and his wife Linda of Stoughton, Richard Black and his wife Kara of Sandwich, Laura Dyer and her husband Jim of N.J., the late Peter F. Black, Jr. and his surviving wife Hon. Mary Louise Schofield Black of CT and the late Martha McCann and her surviving husband Timothy of Norwood. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and greatnieces and greatnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, November 26, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, Norwood. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood on Wednesday, November 27, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arlene may be made to the Emmanuel Fund at Emmanuel College 400 The Fenway Boston, MA 02115. Please visit www.Gilloolyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019