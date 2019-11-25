Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
650 Nichols Street
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Mollo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Mollo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Mollo Obituary
Arlene Black Mollo of Falmouth, Mass., formerly of Norwood and Wellesley passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter J. Mollo for more than 50 years. Loving mother of Jane Singh and her husband Prem of Westwood and Sarah Zengo and her husband Christopher of Medfield. Cherished grandmother of Julian and Catie Singh and Jack and Molly Zengo. Devoted sister of Paula Kelter and her husband Col. Robert Kelter of MD, David Black and his wife Marilyn of Bedford, Steven Black and his wife Linda of Stoughton, Richard Black and his wife Kara of Sandwich, Laura Dyer and her husband Jim of N.J., the late Peter F. Black, Jr. and his surviving wife Hon. Mary Louise Schofield Black of CT and the late Martha McCann and her surviving husband Timothy of Norwood. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and greatnieces and greatnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, November 26, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, Norwood. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood on Wednesday, November 27, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arlene may be made to the Emmanuel Fund at Emmanuel College 400 The Fenway Boston, MA 02115. Please visit www.Gilloolyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -