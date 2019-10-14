|
|
Arthur E. Ireland of Hyannis formerly of Wellesley, October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alma T. (Lunt) Ireland. Devoted father of 8, grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 16. Also survived by 1 sister Joanne and predeceased by 1 sister and 2 brothers. Arthur was an Army veteran and retired employee of Raytheon where he worked for 40 years. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16) Wellesley on Thursday, October 17, from 12-1pm followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019