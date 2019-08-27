Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
The Latvian Lutheran Church of Boston
38 Irving Street
Brookline, MA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Arvids Spigulis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arvids A. Spigulis


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arvids A. Spigulis Obituary
Arvids A. Spigulis, 100, longtime resident of Wellesley, Massachusetts, died on August 19 at The Falls at Cordingly Dam, Newton, Massachusetts. Born in Latvia in 1918, Arvids attended the University of Latvia and Baltic University, graduating from the latter in 1949 with a degree in architecture. Later that year, he emigrated to the United States, where he began working as a draftsman and architect for Shepley Bulfinch Richardson & Abbott, eventually becoming a Senior Associate. Arvids worked for the firm until his retirement in 1989. Some of his projects included Dana Farber Hospital, the Jimmy Fund Building, and Dartmouth Medical School. He was the devoted husband of the late Skaidrite (Berzins) Spigulis for 62 years. He is survived by his three children, all of whom are graduates of Wellesley High School: Maruta Litus of Wilson, Wyoming; Anita Spigulis-DeSnyder of Moultonborough, New Hampshire; and Karl Spigulis of Wellesley, Massachusetts. He also leaves four grandchildren (Jennifer Litus Hurst; Ryan Litus; Eric DeSnyder; Ben DeSnyder) and his great- grandson Hudson Hurst. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on September 20 at The Latvian Lutheran Church of Boston, 38 Irving Street, Brookline, Massachusetts.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arvids's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.