|
|
Arvids A. Spigulis, 100, longtime resident of Wellesley, Massachusetts, died on August 19 at The Falls at Cordingly Dam, Newton, Massachusetts. Born in Latvia in 1918, Arvids attended the University of Latvia and Baltic University, graduating from the latter in 1949 with a degree in architecture. Later that year, he emigrated to the United States, where he began working as a draftsman and architect for Shepley Bulfinch Richardson & Abbott, eventually becoming a Senior Associate. Arvids worked for the firm until his retirement in 1989. Some of his projects included Dana Farber Hospital, the Jimmy Fund Building, and Dartmouth Medical School. He was the devoted husband of the late Skaidrite (Berzins) Spigulis for 62 years. He is survived by his three children, all of whom are graduates of Wellesley High School: Maruta Litus of Wilson, Wyoming; Anita Spigulis-DeSnyder of Moultonborough, New Hampshire; and Karl Spigulis of Wellesley, Massachusetts. He also leaves four grandchildren (Jennifer Litus Hurst; Ryan Litus; Eric DeSnyder; Ben DeSnyder) and his great- grandson Hudson Hurst. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on September 20 at The Latvian Lutheran Church of Boston, 38 Irving Street, Brookline, Massachusetts.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019