Barbara A. (Grimm) Charlton passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019, two days before her 82nd birthday. She grew up on Long Island, New York and attended Adelphi University. In 1958, she married William E. Charlton and began a series of moves that would take her all over the United States. After 18 relocations, she and her family settled in Wellesley, MA in 1976. She leaves behind her devoted husband Bill and her cherished children Bill (Joni), Beth Roy (Randy), and Craig (Dawn). She was the adored Mema to her 6 grandchildren, Bill and Curtis Charlton, Kate and Alex Roy and Eric and Brian Charlton. She also leaves behind her beloved brother Barry Grimm and his wife Beverly, nephews and niece, Kenneth, Christopher and Nancy, and many dear friends from around the world. In 1978, she began her career in Real Estate. With the knowledge and understanding of being uprooted many times, she brought the empathy that is so necessary in helping buyers and sellers through the difficult process of choosing a new location. A graduate of the Realtors Institute (GRI), she completed further studies and was awarded the designation of Certified Residential Specialist (CRS). She was chosen by her peers as 1992 Council Realtor of the Year. She served as Council President for two years and a Director to the Greater Boston Real Estate Board. She was awarded membership in Whos Who of Business Readers. Barbara was also a member of the Wellesley Postcomers Club and the Wellesley Garden Club. Upon retiring from real estate in 1995, Barbara returned to her love of flowers. In 2002 and 2004, she was coordinator for two Flower Festivals held in St. Paul Church, Wellesley. She continued her work with flowers at St. Paul, creating large displays at Easter and Christmas. In 2004, she was invited to become a Museum of Fine Arts Associate as part of the flower team. She served on many committees at the MFA and was co-chair Garden Club Coordinator for Art in Bloom 2007 and 2008. She was co-chair of Art in Bloom at Home 2009, 2010 and 2011. She continued her work at the MFA as a Senior Associate working on special flower events and participated in the Art in Bloom Roadshow. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, August 15 from 6-8PM at Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington Street, Wellesley. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, August 16th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pauls Catholic Church, 502 Washington St, Wellesley. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbaras memory either to The Shadow Fund, c/o Massachusetts School of Law, 500 Federal Street, Andover, MA 01810 or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneral Homes.com
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019