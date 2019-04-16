|
Betsy Lynn Morris-Rosen, 53, passed away peacefully in Wellesley, Massachusetts on March 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert Rosen and devoted mother of Samantha Rosen and Grant Rosen. She also left behind her two sisters, Susan Carlson and Lisa Grobar, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betsy was born in Newton, Massachusetts and grew up in Dover, Massachusetts. She attended Noble and Greenough School and Colgate University, where she majored in psychology. Following college, she worked in media sales and then returned to school, receiving a masters in communication at the Annenberg School at The University of Southern California. After bringing the concept of social marketing to media markets in the northeast, Betsy decided to attend Boston College and receive her masters in social work. She became a licensed independent clinical social worker while working with individuals, families and groups as a psychotherapist at the Brookline Community Mental Health Center in Brookline, Massachusetts for eight years. More recently, she opened a successful private psychotherapy practice in Wellesley. Betsy was a life-long lover of music and, in particular, a capella singing. She was leader of the Greensleeves at Noble and Greenough and the Swinging Gates at Colgate, co-founder and -leader of In The Moment, and active member of The Works. Betsy also loved spending time on Pleasant Lake in New Hampshire, skiing, tennis, dancing, and walking her loving dog, Zoe. She lived a very big, full life and, by example, taught those around her about compassion, understanding and kindness.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019