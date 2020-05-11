|
Beverly June (Kent) Wood, 90, of Wellesley, passed away from leukemia on May 8, 2020. The daughter of Ted R. and Eileen Kent, Beverly spent her childhood in Bonners Ferry, Idaho and later moved to Spokane, Washington. She attended college at the University of Idaho and then began a career in the Foreign Service. Beverly and Donald Wood met in Manila, were married in June 1958 and subsequently resided in Singapore, Colorado, New York, Thailand, and Zambia. They later moved to Cape Cod where Beverly worked as a bank manager and she and Don raised their three children. Beverly and Don later retired to Bluffton, SC and enjoyed frequent driving tours of the US and Mexico. After her husband's death in 2008, she moved to Wellesley to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Beverly was diagnosed with leukemia in March, 2019 at which time she was treated and went into remission. She lived happily for an additional year, but in recent weeks, the cancer returned. Beverly passed Friday morning at home with her sons Scott and Kent by her side. She is predeceased by her husband Donald Wood and daughter Catherine Wood Keller. She is survived and dearly loved by her two sons, four grandchildren Lily, Zoe, Taiga and Kuga and her two daughters-in-law Lisa and Emmi. She will be missed by friends and extended family in Wellesley, Cape Cod and around the world. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Wood will be held at a later time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , . Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, Ma..
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 11 to May 18, 2020