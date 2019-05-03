|
Carol Kenefick Powers, of Wellesley, formerly of Norwood, passed away April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giles A. Powers. Loving and devoted mother of Paula Powers and her companion John Howard of South Natick, and Pamela Powers and her husband Gregory Levendusky of Siena, Italy. Cherished grandmother of Julian Levendusky, and beloved sister of David D. Kenefick. After graduating from Norwood High and cum laude from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Carol became a French teacher, a paralegal, a wife and mother, and a gifted and recognized poet. She was a lover of beauty in all its forms, flowers, music, literature, and her many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours were held on Friday, May 3rd from 4:00-8:00 pm in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, Norwood. Relatives and friends were invited to attend Carols funeral Mass on Saturday, May 4th at 9 am in St. Catherine of Siena Church in Norwood. Interment followed in Highland Cemetery, Norwood.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 3 to May 10, 2019