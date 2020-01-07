|
Carol Louise Stalzer passed away unexpectedly in her home in Wellesley, January 5, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years Rudy Stalzer, her children, Katherine Stalzer of Holliston MA and Steven Stalzer of Stow MA, sister Joyce Barrett and her husband Phillip Fournier of Bolton, MA, and brother Robert Barrett and wife Stephanie Barrett of Centreville, VA, and four nieces and nephews. Carol lived in Massachusetts for the last 44 years, in Wellesley since 1984 and had recently retired from her position managing an assisted living facility. She previously held several administrative or management positions at Boston University, The Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, and in high tech. Carol was happiest spending time with her family on the beaches of Cape Cod, putting together complex puzzles, or playing the piano. Her creativity, intelligence, sense of humor, and unwavering love and support for her family will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 AM, in the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church 207 Washington Street Wellesley Hills. You may visit with the family before the service from 9:45-10:45 AM in the Church reception room on the second floor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snow Public Library in Orleans, MA or the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church. For complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020