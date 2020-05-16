|
|
Carole M. (Jones) Of Needham, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on May 12, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. She was born in Boston on October 31, 1933. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late Paul V. Kelly. Devoted mother of Diana Poulin and her husband Robert of Abington, Paul Kelly, Jr. and his wife Lee of Needham, Brian Kelly and his wife Cindy of Ocean Isle, NC, Douglas Kelly and his wife Anna of Bradenton, FL, Tracey Bradshaw and her husband Robert of North Brookfield, and Judy Luttazi and her husband Steven of Franklin. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, 3 grandchildren pre-deceased her. Sister of Dick Jones and his wife Mary of Dracut, Johnny Jones and his wife Diane of Pocasset, and the late Paul Jones and Rev. Robert Jones. Daughter of the late John and Grace (Myers) Jones. Carole was a 1951 graduate of Saint Columbkilles High School in Brighton. She was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in 1953 after service as a Ground Radio Operator at Keesler AFB in Mississippi. She worked for several years for the Board of Health in both the Town of Needham and the Town of Wellesley. A loving mother, homemaker, school/community volunteer, neighbor and friend. She was a resident of Needham for over 40 years, and active in events at the Needham Golf Club with her husband and son. She was a past resident of Prospect Street, Rosemary Ridge Apartments, and the Wingate Senior Living Community. For the last year, Carole was a resident at the LifeCare Center of Auburn. Ms. Kelly and her family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation for the compassionate care and attention that she received from the entire staff of LifeCare Center, especially since the onset of the pandemic, and in her final days and hours. Private funeral services will be limited to family members only due to the COVID-19 crisis at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham, followed by a private burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, where Carole will be reunited with her beloved husband, Paul. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Caroles name to the UMass Memorial Health Care, COVID-19 Response Fund at www.umassmemorialhealthcare.org or 774-443-GIVE (4483), or to a First Responders or Veterans . Please offer condolences at Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 16 to May 23, 2020