Charles A. Bariteau, of Wellesley, 92, passed July 31st, 2020. Beloved husband of Pauline M. (Amalfi) Bariteau. Son of the late Joseph and Elsie (Dawson) Bariteau. Also survived by relatives in England. Late WWII Veteran, US Navy. Charles was a member of the American Legion Boston Post 462 and a self employed cabinet maker. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt 16) Wellesley, on August 4th from 9a.m. -10:30a.m. followed by a funeral service in the Funeral Home at 11a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will be private in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Charles memory to a charity of your choice
