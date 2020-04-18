|
Charles F. Harrington of Natick, formerly an over fifty year resident of Wellesley. April 14, 2020. Son of the late Joseph R. and Ruth (Ward) Harrington. Survived by his wife, Elizabeth, Son- Charles Douglas, Daughter-In-Law Jackie; Grandchildren: Tyler, Lauren and Tiffany. Five great-grandchildren; three siblings: Mary Ryan and her spouse, Mark; Mike Harrington and his wife, Virginia; Christopher Harrington and his wife Kathleen. Also his sisters-in-law, Alice Harrington and Evelyn Harrington and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers: John, Joseph, Donald, Laurence and the Rev. Richard. Charles prepared at St. Marys High School, Waltham for Boston College. A member of the US Air Force, he was activated during the Berlin Crisis and for several years he worked with his family in the construction business. In 1979, he became an insurance broker-soon there after achieving his Series Six and Seven Certificates in investment securities. He was a CCD teacher, Wellesley Town Meeting member and avid golfer- Wellesley Country Club member for fifty years. He enjoyed traveling especially to Italy. Throughout his life he had a very strong faith- a daily communicant at St. Pauls Church, Wellesley. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. He is cherished by all. An American Patriot, he always professed a strong love of God, family and country. May he rest in peace. God bless us all. Funeral services and interment private. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020