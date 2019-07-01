|
Charles S. Crawford, Jr., 87, of Tiffin, OH and formerly of Wellesley, MA passed away Friday evening, June 28, 2019 at St. Francis Home. He was born March 2, 1932, in Philadelphia, PA to Charles S. and Rosalind E. (Earnshaw) Crawford, Sr. On October 31, 1959, in Pennsylvania, he married Alice Leysath and she preceded him in death February 15, 2014. Survivors include his son, Douglas (Myrna) Crawford of Lakewood, OH; daughter, Jennifer Crawford of Tiffin; four grandchildren, Alex Heck, Suzi Herman, Eric Herman and Sean Herman; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill (Carol) Crawford of Nahant, MA; and Al (Lucy) Crawford of Ambler, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother, Dave Crawford. Charles received his Bachelors degree from Drexel Institute of Technology and a Masters in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston. He led many defense contracts for Rayt- heon Co., specializing in Radar Systems. His career took him around the world and for 6 months a year; for over 20 years, to the Aleutian Islands. Charles loved to read, enjoyed taking long walks and for over 50 years, he lived with his wife in Wellesley, MA before moving to Tiffin in 2013 to be closer to his daughter. His funeral service will be 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424 with Rev. Kurt Blaufuss officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 A.M. on Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Home. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at hgmackfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from July 1 to July 8, 2019