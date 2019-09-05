|
Charlotte F. (Fleming) McCarthy, of Wellesley, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Ellen (Foley) Fleming. Charlotte was graduated from Emmanuel College, pursued a career in Latin education and later retired from the New England Telephone Co. She spent most of her life in Wellesley and enjoyed many summers in Kennebunkport, ME. Charlotte was predeceased by her first husband Joseph W. Mahoney, her second husband Andrew J. McCarthy, and her sister Eleanor A. Dempsey. She was a very special Aunt Charlotte to Jane Dempsey of Wellesley, Charlotte Price of Southold, NY, Ellen Dempsey of Kennebunkport, ME, and Cynthia Brox Rowlett of Swampscott, and a great-aunt to Nelson, Caroline, Ashley, Eleanor and Noah, and Waverly. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Friday, Sept. 6 from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Wellesley at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019