Charlotte M. Gibson
Charlotte M. (Atwater) Gibson of Wellesley Hills, formerly of Belmont, June 13, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Passed away peacefully at her home on June 13, 2020. Married to Jack Gibson in 1949 and together they raised their 10 children in Wellesley for over 60 years. Charlotte was a familiar and much admired figure around town especially watching her children on the sports playing fields. She was happiest bustling around her kitchen on Rockland Street surrounded by her family. Charlotte was a most kind, loving and compassionate woman with a heart of gold. Survived by her 10 children Judy and her partner Scott Tappan, Diane and her husband Peter Baldassari, Jacqueline and her husband Jack Parker, Michael and his wife Kim, Gardiner, Patty and her husband Jan, Christopher, David, Brian and John, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, her sister Marjorie Fitzgerald and loving nieces and nephews. Services will be private and a celebration of Charlottes life will be held once it is safe to gather together. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.

Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

