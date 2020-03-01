|
|
Christina Cashelle Dishman, of Wellesley ,died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after several years of declining health. In her short 35 years on this earth, she brightened many lives. Christina lived most of her life in Wellesley, and was a member of the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church. She attended school in Wellesley from kindergarten through high school, and Mass Bay Community College. Later she became a certified EMT. From an early age she expressed a love of music; she played piano, oboe, and bassoon. Christina was blessed with a beautiful, engaging smile and an independent, creative spirit. Her son was the light of her life and always her first priority. She mothered fiercely, even throughout her illness. Christina is survived by her son Patrick Dishman and her husband Theodore "Ted" Gorman; her parents Bruce and Harriet Dishman of Southborough; her aunt and uncle Enika and Richard Schulze of Dallas; her biological mother Teresa Worlds, and her biological aunt Brenda Lunsford-Vandiver, both in Georgia; and cousins in The Netherlands and Georgia. A memorial service celebrating her life was held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Patrick Dishman Education Fund. To contribute, make your check out to "Patrick R. Dishman/Education Fund," and mail it to the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, 207 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02481. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020