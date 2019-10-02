|
|
Christopher A. Visvis of Wellesley Hills, MA and Wellington, FL., passed away peacefully Tuesday morning September 24th, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice in West Palm Beach, Florida at the age of 94. Born on August 16, 1925 in Lynn, Massachusetts; son of the late Arthur and Andromahe (Caragianis) Visvis. Chris was raised in Boston and was a resident of Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts for most of his life until moving to Wellington, Florida. Chris was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II as a First Class Radioman onboard the U.S.S. Vixen which con-trolled the Atlantic Fleet. He was called back to serve his country during the Korean War with Naval Security in Washington, D.C. After service to our country, Chris founded CAV Insurance Agency in 1955. He enjoyed working well into his 80s. Spending time with family and friends was most important to Chris. His true passion was a love for golf. He was a member of the Wellesley Country Club since 1963. In addition to golf, Chris was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan. Chris is survived by his devoted and much loved wife of 60 years Elizabeth Ann (Gunter) Visvis; his loving children Christopher A. Visvis, Jr. and his wife Betsy (Bentley) Visvis of Wellesley, MA and Catherine Ann Visvis and her husband David Belsky of Franklin, MA; his cherished grandchildren Amanda and Taylor Visvis; and his dear niece and nephew Andrea and William Devine. He was predeceased by his siblings Charles Visvis and Sophia McBrine. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Greek Orthodox Funeral Service in celebration of Christophers life at the Hellenic College Holy Cross Chapel, 50 Goddard Ave, Brookline, MA 02445 on Wednesday October 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley with United States Navy Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, Norton, MA.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019