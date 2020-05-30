David L. Morton, Jr. (Morty) of Frederick, MD, Wellesley, MA and Andover, MA passed away on May 24, 2020 at The Kimmell Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD of complications of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was the son of David L. Morton and Gail Moran Morton, born in Boston August 7, 1962. He was predeceased by his mother Gail and his daughter Finley Grace. He is survived by his fianc Maeve Hill of Frederick, MD; his children Caitlin, Erin, Connor, Patrick, Casey, Owen, Devon, Rory, and Nolan of Wellesley, MA; his siblings Jennifer Pamlanye of Palm Harbor, FL, Julia Moran Morton of Washington, DC, Amy Morton Brain of Walnut Creek, CA, Melissa Morton of Brooklyn, NY, TJ Morton of San Diego, CA, and step-mother Judy Morton as well as step-brothers Kevin Kelley of Wayland, MA, John Kelley of Denver, CO, and step-sisters Barbara ONeil of Falmouth, MA and Mary Elizabeth Kelley of Needham, MA. David graduated from Tabor Academy in 1981. Co-captain of the hockey team, President of the School, and Valedictorian. He went on to Middlebury College where he continued to play hockey and eventually coached the JV team in his last year. He was a graduate of the MBA program at Suffolk University where he received a full academic scholarship for his second year. He spent a 15 year career as a sales trader for various firms on State Street in Boston. He was honored to serve a term as President of The Boston Stock Traders Association. He coached for many years in the Wellesley Youth Hockey Program. He was always cheering his kids on from the bleachers of their sporting events, coaching them on and off the ice, clapping for musical performances, and being a Dad from near and far. He had a reputation for calling his friends and family on their birthdays. Staying in touch was all important. We would like to thank the medical team at The Kimmell Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins for their exemplary and compassionate care of David. A private funeral service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley on Tuesday, June 2. Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Wellesley Hills a later date. To honor Morty contributions in support of bone marrow donors may be made to bethematch.org. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.