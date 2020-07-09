1/1
David N. Tucker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Norris Tucker 71, of Framingham, MA and formerly of Wellesley, MA, passed away June 30th, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born May 26, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter I. Tucker, M.D., and Lucile B. Tucker; Beloved brother of Leslie Stowe Tucker and her life partner Jay Christopher Lincoln of Manhattan, NY and formerly of Concord; Cherished friend of Brian J. DesRosiers, Esq., L.L.M. of Essex, and Rob DeSimone of Billerica. David grew up and was educated in Wellesley, having attended Hunnewell School, Wellesley Junior High School, and The Governors Academy in Byfield, MA (formerly Governor Dummer Academy), where he graduated in 1967. He then continued his education at Hamilton College, Northeastern University, and Bentley University. David was a talented athlete who loved sports, especially ice hockey & baseball. He played in Wellesleys Pee Wee League, Little League, and Bantam League, as well as on teams at Governor Dummer Academy and Hamilton College. He was also an accomplished tennis player. After graduating college David worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Woburn, MA as a tax examining technician. He retired in 2000. David moved from Wellesley to Framingham and most recently was a resident at Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in Framingham. Services will be private. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
9784435777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved