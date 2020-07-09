David Norris Tucker 71, of Framingham, MA and formerly of Wellesley, MA, passed away June 30th, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born May 26, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter I. Tucker, M.D., and Lucile B. Tucker; Beloved brother of Leslie Stowe Tucker and her life partner Jay Christopher Lincoln of Manhattan, NY and formerly of Concord; Cherished friend of Brian J. DesRosiers, Esq., L.L.M. of Essex, and Rob DeSimone of Billerica. David grew up and was educated in Wellesley, having attended Hunnewell School, Wellesley Junior High School, and The Governors Academy in Byfield, MA (formerly Governor Dummer Academy), where he graduated in 1967. He then continued his education at Hamilton College, Northeastern University, and Bentley University. David was a talented athlete who loved sports, especially ice hockey & baseball. He played in Wellesleys Pee Wee League, Little League, and Bantam League, as well as on teams at Governor Dummer Academy and Hamilton College. He was also an accomplished tennis player. After graduating college David worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Woburn, MA as a tax examining technician. He retired in 2000. David moved from Wellesley to Framingham and most recently was a resident at Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in Framingham. Services will be private. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
