David Russell Wagstaff, a lifelong resident of Wellesley, passed away at his home, just shy of his birthday on February 9, 2020. He was 83 years old. Born in Newton to the late John A. and Mary A. (Locke) Wagstaff, he was raised in Wellesley, attended Wellesley High School and served 4 years in the United States Army and 4 years with the United States Marine Corps. At the Age of 40, he graduated from Boston University with a Bachelors Degree in Geology. He was a parishioner at St. James the Great in Wellesley and later, St. Julias Parish in Weston. Chief Wagstaff was married to his wife Joan (Tuberosa) Wagstaff for 44 years until she passed away in 2006. He was a firefighter for 36 years and Fire Chief for the Town of Wellesley for 5 years before retiring. He served on the Arson Squad for the Boston Fire Department for 10 years. He was also a carpenter, having done many jobs for Wellesley residents and surrounding communities. He built houses for both of his children. After retirement, he went back to work for Connorstone Engineering of Northborough. He was an avid scuba diver and a former member of the Boston Sea Rovers. Dave is survived by his sons, David M. Wagstaff of Greenfield and Matthew S. Wagstaff of Natick. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Helena, Reid and Elizabeth Wagstaff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday morning, February 15 at 10 oclock in St Julias Parish, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston. Visiting hours will be Friday from 4-8PM in the Henry J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., (Rte 16) Wellesley. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020