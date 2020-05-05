|
|
October 15, 1937 - April 30, 2020. David W. Chase of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Cotuit, MA and Wellesley, MA died peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ after a brief illness. Dave was a graduate of Williston Academy and Trinity College. Dave had a successful career at Honeywell Industries, Keane Associates and Digital Corporation. He loved his home by the ocean and enjoyed sailing and collecting antiques. He was a past member of the Hyannis Yacht Club. Dave was very active in the "Church of Pies of Cape Cod" with the Mashpee Congregational Church and the Barnstable Newcomers. Dave leaves behind his wife, Joan and daughters Cathy and husband, John Kozak of Phoenix, AZ and Chris and husband Dave West of Ponce Inlet, FL, grandchildren Chelsea, Chase and Zachary, his brother Dick Chase and wife Marty of Ipswich, MA and nephews and nieces, Brian, Nancy, Paul and Karen and brother-in-law Dana Walston and wife Andrea of Weymouth, MA and nephew and nieces, Katie, John and Beth. A service will be held in Cotuit, MA later this year.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 5 to May 12, 2020